Lone Star High School is away from home against W T White High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Lone Star vs. W T White Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Richardson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Argyle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Garland, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Princeton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Highland Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hewitt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Willis, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Desoto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Allen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Wylie High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rockwall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Marcus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: McKinney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Greenville, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 13
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Frisco High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Haltom, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lucas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Paris High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Melissa, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

