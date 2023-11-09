Matt Duchene will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Thursday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Duchene are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matt Duchene vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 15:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Duchene has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 10 games this year, Duchene has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Duchene has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 10 games played.

Duchene's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Duchene has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Duchene Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 5 Points 2 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.