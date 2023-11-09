Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nueces County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sinton High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
A. C. Jones High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Calallen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: La Vernia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
