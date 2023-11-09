Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Penelope High School vs. Milford High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Milford High School will host Penelope High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penelope vs. Milford Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hill County Games This Week
Graham High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitney High School at Groesbeck High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
