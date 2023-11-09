The Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) battle the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sam Houston Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline BetMGM Sam Houston (-6.5) 137.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sam Houston (-7.5) 139.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends (2022-23)

Sam Houston covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread last season.

The Bearkats and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 26 times last season.

Utah Valley compiled a 19-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 of the Wolverines' games last year hit the over.

