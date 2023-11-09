Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Schleicher County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Schleicher County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Schleicher County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Eldorado High School at Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Colorado City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.