The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) go up against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. SFA matchup in this article.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline SFA Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-2.5) 142.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

SFA compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last season.

The 'Jacks were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Middle Tennessee covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.