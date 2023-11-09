Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shackelford County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST
There is high school football action in Shackelford County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shackelford County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Eldorado High School at Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Colorado City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.