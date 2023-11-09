If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Shelby County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Nacogdoches, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Timpson High School at Corrigan-Camden High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lufkin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

