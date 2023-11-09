Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Sinton High School vs. Bishop High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9, Bishop High School will host Sinton High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Sinton vs. Bishop High Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Nueces County Games This Week
A. C. Jones High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Calallen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: La Vernia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Roma High School at Gregory-Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Portland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Odem High School at Natalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
