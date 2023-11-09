The Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in for the Stars-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Stars Blue Jackets 5-3 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 28 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Stars' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 11 5 6 11 14 4 47.6% Roope Hintz 10 5 6 11 3 0 46.7% Jason Robertson 11 2 7 9 9 11 - Jamie Benn 11 3 6 9 3 9 54.4% Wyatt Johnston 11 4 4 8 3 4 41.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 39 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 32 goals this season (2.7 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players