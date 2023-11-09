Stars vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Stars were defeated by the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline nine times this season, and have gone 6-3 in those games.
- Dallas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.
- The Stars have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas' 11 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals four times.
Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|31 (26th)
|Goals
|32 (24th)
|28 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|39 (18th)
|3 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (23rd)
|3 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (4th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars offense's 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- The Stars are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 28 total goals (2.6 per game).
- They're ranked 12th in the league with a +3 goal differential .
