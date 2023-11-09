The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

In games TCU shot better than 45.8% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.

The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks ranked 270th.

Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up.

TCU had a 13-0 record last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

TCU put up 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.

TCU sunk 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule