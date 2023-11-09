How to Watch TCU vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
TCU vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- In games TCU shot better than 45.8% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
- The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks ranked 270th.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up.
- TCU had a 13-0 record last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- TCU put up 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
- The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
- TCU sunk 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.