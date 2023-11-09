Thursday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 64-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Aggies went 9-20 last season.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 64, Texas A&M-CC 56

Texas A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies were outscored by seven points per game last season (posting 56.9 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, while conceding 63.9 per outing, 171st in college basketball) and had a -203 scoring differential.

In conference matchups, Texas A&M tallied fewer points per game (53.7) than its overall average (56.9).

Offensively the Aggies fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 58.3 points per game, compared to 51 per game when playing on the road.

Texas A&M surrendered 58.3 points per game last year at home, which was 10.8 fewer points than it allowed in road games (69.1).

