Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Uvalde County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Uvalde County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bruni High School at Sabinal High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Sabinal, TX

Sabinal, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Uvalde High School at Lampasas High School