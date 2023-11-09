Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Uvalde County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Uvalde County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Uvalde County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bruni High School at Sabinal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Sabinal, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Uvalde High School at Lampasas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
