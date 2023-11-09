Rankin High School is hosting Westbrook High School at 6:30 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Westbrook vs. Rankin Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Garden City, TX

Garden City, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Upton County Games This Week

TBD at Rankin High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rankin, TX

Rankin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Forney High School at Memorial High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Forney, TX

Forney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Montgomery, TX

Montgomery, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamshire Fannett High School at Brookshire Royal High School