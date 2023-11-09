Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wharton County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Wharton County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Wharton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Chilton High School at Louise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Louise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lexington High School at Boling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
