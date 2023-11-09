On Thursday, November 9, Canyon High School will host Wichita Falls High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Wichita Falls vs. Canyon High Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Childress, TX

Childress, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randall County Games This Week

West Plains High School at Clint High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Seminole, TX

Seminole, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wichita County Games This Week

Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Iowa Park High School