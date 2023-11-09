If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Williamson County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Mason High School at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Burton High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Rockdale, TX

Rockdale, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne High School at Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

Location: Dripping Spring, TX

Dripping Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Hewitt, TX

Hewitt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Spring Branch, TX

Spring Branch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

Location: Dripping Springs , TX

Dripping Springs , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School