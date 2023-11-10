How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Abilene Christian went 10-5 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wolfpack finished 60th.
- The Wildcats scored just 4.2 more points per game last year (75.0) than the Wolfpack gave up (70.8).
- Abilene Christian put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 away.
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed away (78.2).
- Abilene Christian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 64-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Teague Center
|11/17/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
