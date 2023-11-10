The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Abilene Christian went 10-5 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wolfpack finished 60th.
  • The Wildcats scored just 4.2 more points per game last year (75.0) than the Wolfpack gave up (70.8).
  • Abilene Christian put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 away.
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed away (78.2).
  • Abilene Christian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 64-59 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M - Teague Center
11/17/2023 San Jose State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

