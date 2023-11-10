On Friday, November 10, Rockport-Fulton High School will host Alice High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Alice vs. Rockport-Fulton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
Other Jim Wells County Games This Week

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School at Refugio High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alice, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
