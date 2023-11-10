Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School vs. College Station High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School plays at College Station High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.
Boerne-Samuel vs. College Station Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: College Station, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Kendall County Games This Week
Boerne High School at Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dripping Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
