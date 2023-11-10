Iowa Park High School is hosting Brock High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

Brock vs. Iowa Park Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Graham, TX

Graham, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wichita County Games This Week

Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Childress, TX

Childress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Shoemaker High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Callisburg High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Springtown High School at Hereford High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Snyder, TX

Snyder, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

City View High School at Millsap High School