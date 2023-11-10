Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burleson County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Burleson County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Burleson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
