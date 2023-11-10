Calhoun High School is away from home against Zapata High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

Calhoun vs. Zapata Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Three Rivers, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Zapata County Games This Week

Medina High School at Chester High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

