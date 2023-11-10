The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Nets 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Celtics (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-15.8)

Celtics (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 229.6

The Nets have a 7-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-3-0 mark of the Celtics.

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the point total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (five out of eight).

The Celtics have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-2) this season while the Nets have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-4).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been carried by their offense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by averaging 120.6 points per game. They rank ninth in the league in points allowed (108.6 per contest).

Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 49.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Celtics are averaging 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks 10th in the NBA at 13.6 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12.1 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Celtics own a 36.4% three-point percentage this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are 11th in the NBA in points scored (115.4 per game) and 18th in points allowed (114.8).

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is ninth in the league in rebounds (45.8 per game) and 13th in rebounds conceded (44.3).

This season the Nets are ranked 11th in the league in assists at 26.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is second-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) but worst in turnovers forced (11.3).

In 2023-24 the Nets are second-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.5 per game), and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.