Celtics vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 10
As they ready for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (4-4), the Boston Celtics (5-2) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10 at TD Garden.
The Celtics are coming off of a 106-103 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Kristaps Porzingis paced the Celtics with 29 points.
The Nets' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 100-93 victory over the Clippers. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21 points in the Nets' win, leading the team.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Neemias Queta
|C
|Questionable
|Foot
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|7
|7
|4
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|12
|5
|3
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Questionable
|Hip
|8.3
|10
|8.3
Celtics vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
