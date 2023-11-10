Texas High School Football: How to Stream the David Crockett High School vs. Waco University High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
We have an intriguing high school game in Waco, TX on Friday, November 10 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Waco University High School hosting David Crockett High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
David Crockett vs. University Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Waco, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Mart High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yoakum High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robinson High School at Cuero High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cayuga High School at Riesel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Travis High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Bowie High School at McNeil High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Devine High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Seguin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pfugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rouse High School at McCallum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
