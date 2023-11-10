If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Denton County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marcus High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at South Oak Cliff High School