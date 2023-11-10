On Friday, November 10 at 4:00 PM CT, Olton High School will host Farwell High School in a matchup between 2A - District 3 teams.

Farwell vs. Olton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Littlefield, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lamb County Games This Week

Littlefield High School at Canadian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Amarillo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Springlake-Earth High School at Valley High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Petersburg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Amherst High School at Silverton High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Petersburg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

