There is a clash between 1A - teams in Jonesboro, TX on Friday, November 10 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Calvert High School hosting Iredell High School.

Iredell vs. Calvert Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Jonesboro, TX

Jonesboro, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Robertson County Games This Week

Hallettsville High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

Location: Waller, TX

Waller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bosque County Games This Week

Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Valley Mills, TX

Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School