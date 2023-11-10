On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Hightower High School will host Katy Jordan High School.

JHS vs. Hightower Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rosharon, TX
  • Location: Rosharon, TX

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Location: Katy, TX

Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • Location: Missouri City, TX

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Location: Katy, TX

Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Randle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX

James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX

