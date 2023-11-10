Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Johnson County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.