Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Knox County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Kress High School at Knox City High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Paducah, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benjamin High School at Motley County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Matador, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Knox City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Knox City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

