Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Knox County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Kress High School at Knox City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Paducah, TX

Paducah, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin High School at Motley County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Matador, TX

Matador, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Knox City High School