On Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT, Dallas Christian School will host Lake Country Christian School.

Lake Country vs. Dallas Chr. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Richardson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Argyle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Garland, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Princeton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Highland Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hewitt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Willis, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Desoto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grapevine, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alvarado, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine High School at Emerson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grapevine, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Stephenville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Southlake , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Justin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Corinth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Frisco High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Haltom, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

