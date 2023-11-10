Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lampasas County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Lampasas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Uvalde High School at Lampasas High School