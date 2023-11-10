In Lavaca County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Shiner High School at Freer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Freer, TX

Freer, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hallettsville High School at Franklin High School