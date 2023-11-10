On Friday, November 10, starting at 7:30 PM CT, Pflugerville High School will play LBJ Early College High School in Pfugerville, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LBJ vs. Pflugerville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Pfugerville, TX

Pfugerville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Travis High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Seguin, TX

Seguin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School