Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Lubbock County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Idalou High School at Spearman High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10

4:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Estacado High School at Bowie High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pecos, TX

Pecos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Shallowater High School at Slaton High School