The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) hit the court against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.

Marquette went 23-4 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.

Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncs ranked 76th.

The Broncs' 70.2 points per game last year were just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.

Rider had a 16-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better at home last year, sinking 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Rider Home & Away Comparison

Rider scored more points at home (71.5 per game) than away (68.8) last season.

At home, the Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed away (67.3).

Beyond the arc, Rider knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum 11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum 11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center 11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule