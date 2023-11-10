Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Marshall High School - Fort Bend vs. Randle High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Randle High School will host Marshall High School - Fort Bend on Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall vs. Lamar Randle Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Needville High School at Jack Yates High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.