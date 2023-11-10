The Dallas Mavericks (2-0) go head to head with the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSC.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points last year, plus 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Last season, Kyrie Irving recorded an average of 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Grant Williams collected 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dwight Powell posted 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George collected 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Kawhi Leonard put up 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac posted 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Kenyon Martin Jr. put up 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor (10th in NBA).

Russell Westbrook put up 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Clippers 114.2 Points Avg. 113.6 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.5% Field Goal % 47.7% 37.1% Three Point % 38.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.