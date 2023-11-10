The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) after losing four straight road games.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Dallas shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Clippers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.

The Mavericks record 12.0 more points per game (120.1) than the Clippers give up (108.1).

When Dallas totals more than 108.1 points, it is 6-2.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are scoring 119.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 120.5 points per contest.

In home games, Dallas is giving up 3.5 more points per game (117.5) than when playing on the road (114.0).

The Mavericks are making 16.5 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.0 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they're averaging in away games (17.5, 39.8%).

Mavericks Injuries