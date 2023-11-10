Player props are available for Luka Doncic and Paul George, among others, when the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +110)

Doncic has racked up 41 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 11.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.5 assists per game, which is equal to Friday's assist over/under.

Doncic has averaged six made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +140)

The 15.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Friday is 2.5 less than his season scoring average.

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: +102)

Dereck Lively is averaging 12.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 4.0 higher than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 22.5-point over/under for George on Friday is 4.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

George averages four assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Friday.

George's three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +140) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 22.5 points prop total set for Kawhi Leonard on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (23).

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged five assists per game, 1.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Leonard's four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

