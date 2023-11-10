On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Irion County High School will host May High School in a matchup between 1A - teams.

May vs. Irion County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Robert Lee, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

Cherokee High School at Zephyr High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Zephyr, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Early High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Early, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Early High School at Compass Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: San Angelo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

