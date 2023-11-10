On Friday, November 10, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Barbers Hill High School will meet McKinney North High School in Allen, TX.

McKinney North vs. Barbers Hill Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chambers County Games This Week

Round Rock Westwood High School at East Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Allen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Wylie High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rockwall, TX

Rockwall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX Conference: 4A - District 13

4A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Frisco High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Haltom, TX

Haltom, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Paris High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School