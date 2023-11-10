Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parmer County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Parmer County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Parmer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Farwell High School at Olton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Littlefield, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.