Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Prairie View A&M put together an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 30th.
  • The Panthers' 67.8 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 65.7 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
  • Prairie View A&M went 11-5 last season when it scored more than 65.7 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Prairie View A&M put up more points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.1).
  • At home, Prairie View A&M drained 5.7 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) too.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kansas Christian W 89-66 William J. Nicks Building
11/8/2023 @ Seattle U L 71-60 Redhawk Center
11/10/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
11/19/2023 UT Martin - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

