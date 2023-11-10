How to Watch Rice vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Harvard Crimson (1-0) battle the Rice Owls (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice Stats Insights
- Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Crimson's opponents made.
- Rice went 14-7 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 134th.
- Last year, the Owls scored 76.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 66.4 the Crimson allowed.
- Rice went 16-9 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Rice performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game away from home.
- At home, the Owls ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (73.8) than in away games (79.5).
- At home, Rice made 0.4 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (34.7%).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Saint Thomas (TX)
|W 101-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|11/21/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
