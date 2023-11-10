The Harvard Crimson (1-0) take on the Rice Owls (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Rice vs. Harvard Betting Trends (2022-23)

Rice put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

Owls games went over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.

Harvard went 10-11-0 ATS last year.

Last year, nine of the Crimson's games went over the point total.

